AtriCure (ATRC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC):

2/27/2023 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2023 – AtriCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $81.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – AtriCure had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – AtriCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – AtriCure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2023 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2023 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2023 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2023 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

AtriCure Stock Performance

AtriCure stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. 397,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 1.31. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.69.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 47.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

