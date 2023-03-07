aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LIFE. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.
aTyr Pharma Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
