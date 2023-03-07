aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LIFE. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. VR Adviser LLC raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 664.8% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 10,698,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

