aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIFE. StockNews.com cut aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.
aTyr Pharma Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LIFE stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.23. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
