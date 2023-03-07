aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIFE. StockNews.com cut aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.23. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

