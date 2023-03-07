Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading Up 1.8%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 44,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 56,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Aurion Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 9.60.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.