Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Up 10.9% in February

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 910,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AVNS stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.84. 406,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,846. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

AVNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Further Reading

