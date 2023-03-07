Aviva (LON:AV) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

AV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($5.83) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.49) to GBX 546 ($6.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.78) to GBX 560 ($6.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520.86 ($6.26).

LON:AV opened at GBX 449 ($5.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 446.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 434.45. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.29). The company has a market cap of £12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4,081.82, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82.

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,213 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,482.76 ($6,593.03). 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

