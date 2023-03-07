Badger DAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.27 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $3.06 or 0.00013746 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $58.25 million and $4.27 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,048,657 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

