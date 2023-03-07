Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,148 shares during the period. Bally’s makes up about 1.3% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned about 1.64% of Bally’s worth $17,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at $255,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter worth about $323,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 211.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 105,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 266.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,770 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $10,735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BALY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 33,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

