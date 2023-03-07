Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $20.62.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 13,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $222,214.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BANC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

