Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,500 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 545,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Banner Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BANR opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.04. Banner has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $75.72.

Banner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Banner by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Banner by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

