Baozun (BZUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.

Baozun Trading Down 4.4 %

Baozun stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

Get Baozun alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 8.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baozun Company Profile

BZUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

(Get Rating)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.