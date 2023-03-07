Baozun (BZUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.
Baozun Trading Down 4.4 %
Baozun stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 8.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
