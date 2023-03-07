Barclays Lowers Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Price Target to CHF 70

Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from CHF 140 to CHF 70 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Shares of Funding Circle stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Funding Circle has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

About Funding Circle

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Funding Circle Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan platform for small and medium enterprise. Its solutions include recovery loan scheme, small business loan, and business finance. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Developing Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.