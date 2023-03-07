Barclays Lowers Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Price Target to CHF 70

Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from CHF 140 to CHF 70 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Funding Circle Stock Performance
Shares of Funding Circle stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Funding Circle has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.
About Funding Circle
Recommended Stories
