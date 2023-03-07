InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,200 ($74.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($66.38) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($66.74) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($69.14) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.56) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,750 ($69.14).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,692 ($68.45) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,315.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,442.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,948.01. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,796 ($69.70).

Insider Buying and Selling at InterContinental Hotels Group

About InterContinental Hotels Group

In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($66.39), for a total value of £1,164,599.74 ($1,400,432.59). 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.