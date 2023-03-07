Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in February

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,700 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 569,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Barco Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCNAF remained flat at $19.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. Barco has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $27.40.
About Barco
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barco (BCNAF)
- Are Blue Chip Stocks a Good Investment?
- How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Time To Strike Thor Industries Is Close At Hand
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.