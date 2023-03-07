Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Raised to GBX 921 at Morgan Stanley

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 793 ($9.54) to GBX 921 ($11.08) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.10) to GBX 835 ($10.04) in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.46) to GBX 748 ($8.99) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.29.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of BZLYF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

About Beazley

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.