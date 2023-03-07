Beldex Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $150.80 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.00 or 0.06995567 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00074146 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00028514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00053664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024027 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.