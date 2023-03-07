BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 8,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

Shares of BLU stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,130. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

Institutional Trading of BELLUS Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after buying an additional 6,181,546 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 85.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,904 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 111.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,363,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,743,000 after buying an additional 4,414,746 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,805,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 1,759.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,749 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

