Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,300 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 859,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1,143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.7 %

BHE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 283,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.05. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

