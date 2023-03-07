Bend DAO (BEND) Tops One Day Volume of $1.05 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $155.71 million and $1.05 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

