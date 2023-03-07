BHP Group Limited (BHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BHP Group to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BHP opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.06) to GBX 2,510 ($30.18) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.46) to GBX 2,300 ($27.66) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.08) to GBX 2,900 ($34.87) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.