BHP Group Limited (BHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
BHP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BHP Group to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.
BHP Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of BHP opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84.
BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.06) to GBX 2,510 ($30.18) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.46) to GBX 2,300 ($27.66) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.08) to GBX 2,900 ($34.87) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
