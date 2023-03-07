Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BCYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %
BCYC opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $50.47.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)
- To The Sun! First Solar Reaches Highest Point Since ‘09
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.