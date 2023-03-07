Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

BCYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 613,696 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 264,819 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,649,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,073,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCYC opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $50.47.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

