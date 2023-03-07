Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Bilibili from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.28.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $5,670,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $40,273,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 472.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 602,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 196.5% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

