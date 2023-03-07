Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Bilibili from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.28.
Bilibili Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of BILI stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.08.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
