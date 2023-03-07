BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Update

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial decreased their target price on BioSig Technologies to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSGM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioSig Technologies by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioSig Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

About BioSig Technologies

Shares of BSGM stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 52,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,662. BioSig Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.