Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.21. 33,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 47,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Birks Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Birks Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

