Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 9,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Bitfarms Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Bitfarms
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitfarms (BITF)
- To The Sun! First Solar Reaches Highest Point Since ‘09
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.