Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 9,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Bitfarms Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 226,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,215,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 152,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 701,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

