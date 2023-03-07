Bitgert (BRISE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.42 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Bitgert has a market cap of $221.24 million and $9.42 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitgert has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitgert alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00421887 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.75 or 0.28516777 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitgert Profile

Bitgert’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.

$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert’s dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.”

Bitgert Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.