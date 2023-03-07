BitShares Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $33.45 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006701 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004400 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001985 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

