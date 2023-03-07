Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %

BSM opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $228,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 66.7% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.