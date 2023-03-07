BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Down 7.7% in February

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 573,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after buying an additional 489,892 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,954,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273,482 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,951,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 171,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,405.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 147,273 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

BDJ traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.08. 272,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,584. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

