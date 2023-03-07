BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Holdings Raised by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 0.8% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 16.16 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 14.33 and a one year high of 20.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 16.20 and a 200-day moving average of 15.86.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

