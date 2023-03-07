Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Update

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 486,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $36,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,728 shares in the company, valued at $631,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $37,732.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,776,393 shares in the company, valued at $26,984,083.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $36,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,028 shares of company stock worth $116,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at $2,127,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 382,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 247,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 115,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. 14,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,366. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

