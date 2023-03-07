BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 636,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.95. 117,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $110.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average is $99.13.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BOK Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BOK Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.