Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2177 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

Brambles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

