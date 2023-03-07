Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2177 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.
Brambles Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $17.98.
Brambles Company Profile
