Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.68

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 528052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

BDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $968.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,132,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 198,355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

