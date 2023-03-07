Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 493,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Braskem by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BAK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 821,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braskem Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on BAK. Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Stories

