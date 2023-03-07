Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. 14,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,247. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.36.

