Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $41,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

