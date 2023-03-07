Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $4.46 on Tuesday, hitting $628.46. 315,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,510. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $585.47 and its 200 day moving average is $529.91.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.