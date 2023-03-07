Brokerages Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) PT at $65.08

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.08.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

