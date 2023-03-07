Brokerages Set Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) PT at $74.33

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTTAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

