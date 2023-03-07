Brokerages Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Target Price at $45.38

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,859,000 after acquiring an additional 449,248 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,335,000 after acquiring an additional 563,403 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,036,000 after acquiring an additional 881,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,494,000 after acquiring an additional 221,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 830,354 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

