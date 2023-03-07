Brokerages Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Target Price at $867.79

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $867.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $839.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $825.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $790.60. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.