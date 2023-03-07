Brokerages Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) PT at $26.20

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.57. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

