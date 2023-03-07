Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) PT at $92.27

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

SCHW opened at $76.60 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $10,291,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,982,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,158,297.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

