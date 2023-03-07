Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 28 on April 6th

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance

BRK opened at GBX 1,980 ($23.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,104.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,070.09. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,720.90 ($20.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,660 ($31.99). The stock has a market cap of £322.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,388.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

