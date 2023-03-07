Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 28 on April 6th

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance
BRK opened at GBX 1,980 ($23.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,104.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,070.09. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,720.90 ($20.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,660 ($31.99). The stock has a market cap of £322.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,388.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82.
Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile
