BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair downgraded shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for BRP Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ BRP opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

About BRP Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.