Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 568,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Bruker Stock Down 0.5 %

Bruker stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 613,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,381. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. Bruker has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bruker by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,188,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,958,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,780,000 after buying an additional 610,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.