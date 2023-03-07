Bryant R. Riley Purchases 7,500 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $303,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,268,920.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:RILY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.11. 421,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,970. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,193,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 455,335 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.