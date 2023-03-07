Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.18.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BURL opened at $218.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.25. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

