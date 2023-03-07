Business Platform Tomato Coin Trading Up 141.4% This Week (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded up 141.4% against the US dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and approximately $402,233.39 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

